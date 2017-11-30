Angola: State Secretary Assesses School Infrastructure in Moxico

Luena — The State Secretary of Education for Technical and Vocational Training, Jesus Joaquim Baptista, will visit the school infrastructure in the municipalities of Luau and Moxico (headquarters).

Angop learnt that Jesus Baptista will evaluate the works of the Polytechnic Institute of Luau, a border municipality located 334 kilometers east of Luena city, the capital of the eastern Moxico province.

Thursday agenda includes visits to the Polytechnic Institute Nº 36, Administration and Management (IMAG) Institute and Polytechnic Vocational Training College.

The programme also covers visits to the works of the Polytechnic Institute No. 253 and the pavilion of arts and crafts attached to the National Institute of Employment and Professional Training (INEFOP).