29 November 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: MINREX - Officials Undergo Refresher Courses

By Eulalia Amabo

They were appointed by Presidential decree on November 7, 2017 to the central and decentralized services of the Ministry of External Relations.

Newly appointed officials of the external services at the Ministry of External Relations posted abroad have started undergoing refresher courses on working in diplomatic and consular missions abroad. Appointed on November 7, 2017, they begun their three-day training on November 27, 2017 ahead of their deployment abroad.

Opening the seminar, the Minister Delegate in Charge of Relations with the Commonwealth, Joseph Dion Ngute, said they have been appointed based on merits, devotion and professionalism and are expected to champion Cameroon's representation, negotiation and promoting bilateral relations internationally.

He stated that the objective of the training is to equip those deployed with the necessary diplomatic tools and knowledge needed to promote the nation's diplomatic and consular relations.

Minister Dion Ngute added that their appointment falls within the agenda of rotating staff and equipping embassies with qualified personnel to pilot the external affairs of the country.

Meanwhile, Regine Aurore Ngonwe who is in charge of facilitating the training, also appointed to Brussels, said the trainees will be drilled on different modules comprising the typology of correspondences and diplomatic language abroad, the cardinal principles of the foreign policy of Cameroon, and global challenges amongst others.

Going by her, the over 70 appointed persons will be acquainted with the necessary techniques of international relations to better widen the scope of the country's diplomacy.

For Vivian Nain Kuma who has been sent to Cameroon's Consul in Nairobi, the training is of utmost importance given that they will be kept abreast with international realities and how to best face challenges of diplomatic and consular representation out of the country.

