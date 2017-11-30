Cameroon: Boko Haram Considerably Weakened

Members of the Regional Intelligence Fusion Unit Management Committee are mapping out its eradication strategies in Yaounde.

The Regional Intelligence Fusion Unit Management Committee (RIFU) an instrument that represents a defensive wall against transnational terrorism and crime, mostly caused by the terrorist group Boko Haram is meeting in Yaounde on November 28-29, 2017 within framework of its sixth ordinary session.

The Yaounde session is taking place at the moment the Boko Haram terrorist group has been greatly weakened as it continuous to perish under the pressure of the forces of countries involved in the war, as well as the Multinational Joint Task Force.

Speaking on behalf of the representative of President Paul Biya of Cameroon, Eko Eko Léopold Maxime who is the Director General of the Directorate General of External Research said, "We have observed a series of defections in the terrorists' group, where several leaders lost control of their starving and demoralised fighters."

However, during the escapades of the Boko Haram fighters, they multiplied raids on villages to steal cattle, crops and embarked on kidnappings for ransoms. The offensives of Boko Haram is mostly seen in a "succession of ambushes and suicide bombers, though we have noticed some attacks on isolated positions of our friendly forces;

" Mr Eko Eko said. Boko Haram, he further said, is still causing a good number of victims due to its capacity to constantly change its "modus operandi" based on its environment.

There is also the possible evolution of terrorist threat in the African region. Mr Eko Eko talked of the possible strategic and opportunistic conspiracies between different terrorist groups and factions that are active in the Sahelo Sahara region.

The groups include Boko Haram in West Africa, AQMI, Islamic State in Sahara , Al- Shabab in the Horn of Africa and many others. As the Islamic State terrorist group is about being kicked out of Iraq and Syria, countries of the Sahelo Sahara region have to anticipate the probable transfer of foreign fighters and jihadists preachers towards the Sahara and Sahel.

Faced with these circumstances, there is a converging view that the good intelligence of the Regional Intelligence Fusion Unit Management Committee are more than ever before indispensable to comprehend and counter efficiently the plans of the terrorists.

Members of the RIFU during their Yaounde meeting have to brainstorm and propose better ways of being prudent, clairvoyant and anticipative in the war to eradicate terrorism.