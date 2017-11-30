29 November 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: President Attends EU-AU Summit in Abidjan

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo arrived Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, for the 5th European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit slated for Nov. 29 and Nov. 30. The President was received at the Houphet Airport by Ivoiren President Alassane Ouattara.

Those on the President's entourage include Ministers, lawmakers, and other high-ranking Somali government officials.

African leaders and their European counterparts meet in the Ivorian capital, Abidjan, to dilate on how to solve some mutual problems ranging from youth unemployment, security, and migration.

Under the auspices of the 5th African Union (A.U.) and European Union (E.U.) summit, the leaders will meet over a two day period between Wednesday, November 29 to Thursday, November 30, 2017.

The summit comes at a time when migration is high on the news agenda as a result of the slavery report from Libya weeks ago.

Whiles in Ivory Coast, the leaders are expected to once again try to reinforce existing measures to curb the illegal immigration of young Africans to Europe.

The issue of investing in the young African by way of providing employment and skills training is at the heart of the summit. The theme of the summit is "Investing in the Youth for a Sustainable Future."

A number of African leaders have already arrived in Ivory Coast amongst others Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Jacob Zuma of South Africa and Joao Lourenco of Angola.

