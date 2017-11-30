Somalia: Hirshabelle President Unveils His New Cabinet

The U.S. Africa Command (Africom) on Wednesday denied allegations that an operation carried out in August by American… Read more »

The President of Somalia's southern semi-autonomous region of HirShabelle Mohamed Abdi Waare has announced his new council of ministers on Wednesday, Nov 29. The President has unveiled a leaner cabinet made up of 20 Ministers, 20 deputies, and 17 state ministers, among them former ministers reinstated in Awaare's line-up. The newly appointed council of Ministers will seek an approval from the state Parliament in the coming days.

