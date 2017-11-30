29 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President of the Republic Arrived Kassala

Kassala — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir accompanied by a number of ministers and official sdarrived on Wednesday capital of Kassala State to attend the conclusion of activities of the National School Tournament being held in State during November 18-29 under the theme " Come Together to Work for the Homeland. "

He was received at Kassala Airport by Wali(governor ) of Kassala State , members of State government and representatives of political forces and native administration. The President will inaugurate during the visit a number of service projects, besides visiting Al-Bashir Olympic Stadium, and the Olympic pool. He will also attend the sport festival at Kassala Stadium and the cultural festival at Tajoj Theatre.

