29 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Mahmoud Returns Home After Participation in Inauguration of Kenyan President

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud returned home , Wednesday coming from Kenya after taking part on behalf of President of the Republic in inauguration of the Kenyan President-elect, Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Assistant of the President said in press statements upon arrival at Khartoum Airport the he conveyed during his meeting with Kenya's Vice-President William Ruto greetings of President of the Republic, Omer Al-Bashir and Sudan readiness and seriousness to cooperate with Kenya in all fields.

He said the Vice-President Ruto affirmed his country's unchanged stance towards Sudan in all issues and at regional and international forums , adding that the participation in inauguration ceremony was part of progressing relations between the two countries , especially after exchange of visits by the presidents of the two countries.

Sudan Ambassador to Kenya, Al-Sadiq Abdalla Elias said the meeting of the Assistant of the President with Kenya Vice-President , Ruto discussed relations and joint cooperation between the two countries and that the two sides affirmed keenness to strengthen the Sudan-Kenya relations.

The Ambassador added that the relations between Sudan and Kenya witnessed important and positive developments in recent periods and that the relations are entering new era through close coordination over a host of issues by leaderships of the two countries.

He further added that Sudan participation in inauguration of Kenyan President underlined importance of Sudan and its regional presence and that the participation was welcomed by Kenyan side.

