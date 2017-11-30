South Africa: Mānuka Honey - Another Miracle Cure That Isn't

analysis

Mānuka honey cures cancer. Of course it does. What self-respecting exotic health food or organic tincture doesn't? It treats high blood pressure, chronic inflammation, diabetes, gastrointestinal problems, eye, ear and sinus infections, and skin wounds and leg ulcers. I don't know if it grants eternal life, but I don't see why not.

"Study: mānuka honey kills more bacteria than all available antibiotics." Thus reads the headline on naturalnews.com. The identical headline appears on healthy-holistic-living.com, thescienceofeating.com, healthnutnews.com, humansarefree.com, besthealthyguide.com riseearth.com, theholisticworks.com, wakingtimesmedia.com, healthyfoodandhomeremedies.com, getholistichealth.com, naturalsnippets.com, healingthebody.ca (sic), 1mhealthtips.com, naturalremediesforlonglife.com, and worldtruth.tv, among others. In short, it appears everywhere people distrust scientific medicine and think natural remedies work miracles.

The general claim is that it is better than all known antibiotics, kills most or all bacteria, and that bacteria do not become resistant to the antimicrobial effects of honey.

Natural News attributes the article to Amy Goodrich, a yogi, "nutritionist", and "holistic health coach". I place those terms in quotation marks, because they do not mean what they appear to mean. They should certainly not be confused with medical qualifications, or any other real qualifications either, for that matter. Goodrich previously worked as a plant biologist, and studied (but does not claim...