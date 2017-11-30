Cameroon: North West - BUNEC Agency Goes Operational

Pioneer Regional Head, Nanjui Awunti commissioned to eradicate documentary fraud, enhance visibility for civil status system.

A new chapter is around for the Civil Status system in the North West region with a new operational instrument to enhance visibility and credibility.

In effect, the North West branch of the National Civil Status Registration Office (BUNEC), has gone operational with the Pioneer Regional Head, 49 year-old, Nanjui Awunti commissioned.

November 24, 2017 was a day for the outfit when stakeholders filed out in Bamenda to salute the creation of BUNEC, expected to inspire hope in the sector.

In the short and long of it, Nanjui Awunti has the arduous task and privilege to give BUNEC visibility in its mission of supervising, control, regulation and assessment of the Civil status system.

Created on the strength of Law No. 2011/011 of May 6, 2011 and Ordinance No 81/02 of June 29, 1981, the Civil Status system ensures the collection, archiving and consolidation of data and documents related to Civil Status for the constitution of a national civil status system.

It is against this backdrop that the Pioneer North West Head of Agency, Nanjui Awunti was challenged to rise to the occasion as a vital link in BUNEC's mission to build a solid foundation for the protection of Cameroon's nationality.

Conducting the installation ritual in Bamenda on November 24, 2017, the Deputy General Manager of BUNEC, Abdoulaye Adjiali Boukar stressed an ethical approach and leadership that inspires hope for BUNEC activities.

He encouraged Nanjui Awunti to emerge by reducing or eradicating the documentary fraud in civil status.

It was also a moment for the Deputy General Manager to warn or reveal that BUNEC has a repressive role in the face of any deviant behavior that threatens the government's effort to take administration closer to the people.

From the look of things, Nanjui Awunti is poised to be an achiever in setting records straight for the latest arm of the public administration in the North West region.

J'aime