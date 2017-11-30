29 November 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Brikama's Coach - My Charges Did Wonders

By Yankuba Jallow

Brikama's tactician Lamin Nyassi believes his charges were in top-notch form in the derby against town rivals Bombada Football Club. It was the league's first West Coast Region derby and Brikama were leading two goals up before the game was aborted owing to approach of darkness.

The match is set to be rescheduled on a later date to be decided by the league's organising committee. And reacting to the game, Brikama's Nyassi voiced satisfaction over his charges' display, revealing his plans to gatecrash the top and unseat Armed Forces as champions at end of the league.

'I am very proud of my boys because they did wonders. We came with the intention to win and we have trained hard for the match because this year our target is to win the league title,' he says.

He continued: 'I have good and skillful boys who can play fine football. The victory in this match is very important to us and we will continue to win.'

His opposing number Anthony Ceesay rued his team's poor luck.

