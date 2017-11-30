Cameroon: Crisis Management - EU Supports With FCFA 13 Billion

The funds are destined for victims of terrorist attacks in the Northern Region of the country.

The European Union, EU, through its Emergency Trust Fund for Africa, has donated an estimated FCFA 13 billion (20 million Euros) as support to those affected by the assaults of the terrorist group, Boko Haram in the Far North region of the nation. The donation falls within the framework of the EU response programme of tackling the challenge by providing financial and material assistance to the population in order to limit urban exodus.

In a ceremony to officially present the support programme, the Ambassador of the EU Delegation to Cameroon, H.E Hans-Peter Schadek said the initiative is a voluntary move with the principal objective of bringing stability to the region and facilitating their return to normal daily activities.

"This new support from the European Union through the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa does not constitute an isolated action. The EU has mobilized a set of instruments to respond to the challenges of recovery and peace building in the Northern and East regions, and is already present through various initiatives implemented by NGOs, EU-Member state agencies and other partners.On a more global note, I will like to recall the agreement earlier this month of a new financial agreement between the EU and the Republic of Cameroon on a sector budget support for rural development worth 96 million euro," he stated.

For the Managing Director for Agriculture of SNV, Dr. André de Jager, their organisation which will act as an implementation partner in the support programme will prioritize agriculture as a means to increase productivity and employment. "We focus on increasing people's incomes and employment opportunities in productive sectors like agriculture as well as improving access to basic services such as energy, water, sanitation and hygiene.

The funds donated by the EU will be meticulously used to ensure that the citizens of the Northern region do not move out of their locality but rather cooperate in bringing stability and livelihood back to their communities." he said.

In the meantime, the funds will target refugees, internally displaced persons, unemployed youths and victims of violence in the North, Far North and Adamawa regions.