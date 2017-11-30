29 November 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Crisis Management - EU Supports With FCFA 13 Billion

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eulalia Amabo

The funds are destined for victims of terrorist attacks in the Northern Region of the country.

The European Union, EU, through its Emergency Trust Fund for Africa, has donated an estimated FCFA 13 billion (20 million Euros) as support to those affected by the assaults of the terrorist group, Boko Haram in the Far North region of the nation. The donation falls within the framework of the EU response programme of tackling the challenge by providing financial and material assistance to the population in order to limit urban exodus.

In a ceremony to officially present the support programme, the Ambassador of the EU Delegation to Cameroon, H.E Hans-Peter Schadek said the initiative is a voluntary move with the principal objective of bringing stability to the region and facilitating their return to normal daily activities.

"This new support from the European Union through the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa does not constitute an isolated action. The EU has mobilized a set of instruments to respond to the challenges of recovery and peace building in the Northern and East regions, and is already present through various initiatives implemented by NGOs, EU-Member state agencies and other partners.On a more global note, I will like to recall the agreement earlier this month of a new financial agreement between the EU and the Republic of Cameroon on a sector budget support for rural development worth 96 million euro," he stated.

For the Managing Director for Agriculture of SNV, Dr. André de Jager, their organisation which will act as an implementation partner in the support programme will prioritize agriculture as a means to increase productivity and employment. "We focus on increasing people's incomes and employment opportunities in productive sectors like agriculture as well as improving access to basic services such as energy, water, sanitation and hygiene.

The funds donated by the EU will be meticulously used to ensure that the citizens of the Northern region do not move out of their locality but rather cooperate in bringing stability and livelihood back to their communities." he said.

In the meantime, the funds will target refugees, internally displaced persons, unemployed youths and victims of violence in the North, Far North and Adamawa regions.

Cameroon

The University of Douala - Lecturers Call Off Strike

Both parties have resolved to meet once every month to discuss and communicate on the projects going on in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.