29 November 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Chad-Cameroon Pipeline - Safety, Security Prioritised

By Amindeh Blaise Atabong

The latest magazine of the Cameroon Oil Transportation Company (COTCO) shows that no accident has been recorded in the last 25 million hours of Work.

The Cameroon Oil Transportation Company (COTCO) in charge of managing the Chad-Cameroon pipeline has recorded a sterling performance in relation to safety, security, health and environmental concerns. The performance was published in the latest issue of the company's magazine - COTCO Infos Flash.

In the publication on COTCO's general management, its General Manager, Johnny Malec said "since February 2017 we have achieved 8-years (approximately 25 million worked hours) without a lost-time accident; a performance achieved with the contribution of contractors who ensure almost 90 per cent of the hours worked in COTCO."

The General Manager disclosed that the company wants to maintain this level of performance in the areas of health, safety, transport, ethics and environment.

According to Johnny Malec, they have set a framework for awareness-raising and training in first aid, involving families of employees and contractors through their Safety Committee, all in a bid to lift the safety mindset in the work environment.

The magazine highlights the fact that at the beginning of 2017, the company launched an information campaign to reinstate safety and security objectives of the year to employees and contractors.

The magazine also zooms on the company's corporate social responsibility, focusing on the donation of three equipped classrooms and a block of six latrines to Government Secondary School Dompla, in Touboro Sub-division.

The company equally gave out scholarships worth over FCFA 14 million as well as didactic materials to some 564 students in Meiganga, amongst other corporate social responsibility activities.

