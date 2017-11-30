Eritrea: Asmara - Seminar for Enhancing Voluntary Blood Donation

Asmara — A seminar aimed at strengthening the role and contribution of voluntary blood donors was held at the Orotta Hospital Hall on 28 November.

At the seminar that was organized with the cooperation of the National Blood Transfusion Center and the National Voluntary Blood Donors Association, it was indicated that the demand and supply of blood is not balanced compared with the expansion of health facilities.

Speaking at the event, the Medical Director of the National Blood Transfusion Center, Mr. Abraham Yemane indicated that the seminar is part of the effort being exerted to encourage the public participate in enriching the blood bank.

Indicating the contribution of voluntary blood donation in saving lives in general and during delivery in particular, Mr. Abraham said that voluntary blood donation creates spiritual satisfaction to the donors.

According to report 72% of the blood demand is covered through the blood donated by volunteers and 67% of that is provided during pregnancy and delivery.

The Director of Clinical Service in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Goitom Mebrahtu stated that voluntary blood donation attests to the growing awareness of the public and called for increasing participation of the concerned institutions.