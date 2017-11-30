Cameroon: Fight Against Aids - Chantal Biya Takes Campaign to Siantou University

The First Lady's charity association launched an awareness and voluntary screening progamme at the Siantou University Institute in Yaounde, November 28.

Students of the Siantou University Institute are privileged to have themselves screened for HIV free of charge in an ongoing campaign launched on the varsity campus on November 28. The Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC) opened the campaign following instructions from the association's Founder and President, First Lady Chantal Biya.

Besides free and voluntary HIV screening, students interested in donating blood in one of the stands set up on the school campus by CERAC partners are also benefiting from free screening for other diseases.

During the launching of the activities organized within the framework of the National Month for the fight against AIDS, Siantou University students and guests were sensitized on transmission and prevention of HIV, STIs and the proper use of female condoms. The campaign targets 2000 students and will end on November 30.

The President of the Siantou University Group, Lucien Wantou Siantou said the ongoing event is the results of efforts made by the First Lady who is equally Special Ambassador of the UNAIDS. He also said her philanthropic works in the fight against AIDS include prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, providing health care for sick children as well as sensitizing adults.

He enumerated many other works of charity which he said, gives Chantal Biya the qualities of an exceptional First Lady.

The Secretary General of CERAC Aicha Motaze, in her address at the animation-packed event, appreciated the support of partner institutions and ministries such as the ACMS, National Blood Donation Program, Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Higher Education, the General Delegation for National Security among others.

She equally thanked the youths for their willingness to participate in lifesaving activities such as blood donation. The CERAC Scribe noted that CERAC is targeting the youth because they are the most vulnerable group. She also recalled that the charity organization had organized a similar campaign in Yaounde in August this year.

"Knowing your status is your right to health" she said. The CERAC delegation was led by the association's Vice President.