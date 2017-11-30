Cameroon: The University of Douala - Lecturers Call Off Strike

Both parties have resolved to meet once every month to discuss and communicate on the projects going on in the institution.

Following a crisis resolution meeting with representative of the Minister of Higher Education and Rector of the University of Douala Monday, November 27, 2017, aggrieved lecturers of the university under the umbrella of the National Union of Teachers of Higher Education (SYNES) have called off their strike begun Tuesday, November 21 to Sunday November 26.

Students once again had lessons dished out to them throughout Monday as lecturers went back to amphitheatres. This comes after almost a week of suspension of lectures. The aggrieved demanded infrastructure including offices and functional toilets furnished with water. To Desmond Eyango Djombi, Coordinator of SYNES, "we have dialogued and come to a consensus but there are still some points that we are still going to discuss in the days ahead."

Speaking to the press after the meeting that held in the university behind closed doors Monday, Prof. François-Xavier Etoa, Rector, disclosed that most of the demands by the lecturers already had their solutions going on. "Most of the problems that protesters put forth had their solution already existing but the problem has been the speed of implementation of the projects and lack of communication. They did not know that many things were being done on the ground.

As a result, we have resolved to be meeting once every month to discuss and communicate on the projects going on in the university," he pointed out. Blame was attributed to contractors who have not been able to work within deadlines.

However, the contractors have agreed to speed up their work in order to ensure water supply on campus. Infrastructural problems may take some time to be realised but some structures are already under construction even before the protest kicked off.