29 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Angosat1 Makes Telecommunications More Competitive

Luanda — The launching of Angolan satellite on December this year will make the national companies services more competitive compared to those provided by their foreign counterparts.

This was said Wednesday in Luanda by the director of institutional relations of mobile phone firm "Unitel", Humberto Mbote.

Speaking to Angop on the gains of the 1st Angolan satellite, the official said that costs for the use of Angosat1 will be paid in the local currency "Kwanza".

According to him, this will bring great impact on the prices of services provided.

Humberto Mbote warned, however, that companies will remain dependent on electricity supply and security.

"To maintain a site in the air requires an alternative source of energy and this can make the business more expensive," he said.

He said that the fact that the Angolan satellite covers foreign countries means that it will attract foreign currency to the country.

The satellite will comprise C- and Ku-bands to provide telecommunication service to Angola.

The AngoSat-1 programme is the result of a 2009 agreement between Angola and Russia, and once launched, will be operated by the Angosat company in Luanda.

