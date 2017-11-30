Zimbabwe: The Purge of Political Players Begins

analysis

Five members of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) have been recalled from parliament. By SALLY NKAKANYANGA.

Five members of parliament were recalled after the National Assembly received a notification signed by the ruling party secretary for legal affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, stating that they had been expelled from the party and were no longer serving its interests.

The five are Professor Jonathan Moyo, Ignatious Chombo, Kudzai Chipanga, Savior Kasukuwere and Mandiitawepi Chimene.

The Zimbabwe constitution, in terms of Section 129 (1) (k), provides that "the seat of a Member of Parliament becomes vacant if the member of parliament has ceased to belong to the political party of which he/she was a member when elected to parliament and the political party concerned by written notice to the Speaker of Parliament or President of the Senate as the case may be has declared that the member has ceased to belong to it".

Before these five members of parliament were expelled from the ruling party they served in the following capacities:

Savior Kasukuwere was the National Political Commissar;

Professor Jonathan Moyo, was a politburo member (highest decision-making body between congresses within Zanu-PF);

Mandiitawepi Chimene was Provincial Affairs Minister;

Kudzai Chipanga was Secretary...