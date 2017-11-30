30 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: The Purge of Political Players Begins

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Sally Nyakanyanga

Five members of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) have been recalled from parliament. By SALLY NKAKANYANGA.

Five members of parliament were recalled after the National Assembly received a notification signed by the ruling party secretary for legal affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, stating that they had been expelled from the party and were no longer serving its interests.

The five are Professor Jonathan Moyo, Ignatious Chombo, Kudzai Chipanga, Savior Kasukuwere and Mandiitawepi Chimene.

The Zimbabwe constitution, in terms of Section 129 (1) (k), provides that "the seat of a Member of Parliament becomes vacant if the member of parliament has ceased to belong to the political party of which he/she was a member when elected to parliament and the political party concerned by written notice to the Speaker of Parliament or President of the Senate as the case may be has declared that the member has ceased to belong to it".

Before these five members of parliament were expelled from the ruling party they served in the following capacities:

Savior Kasukuwere was the National Political Commissar;

Professor Jonathan Moyo, was a politburo member (highest decision-making body between congresses within Zanu-PF);

Mandiitawepi Chimene was Provincial Affairs Minister;

Kudzai Chipanga was Secretary...

Zimbabwe

High Court Says 'Aliens' Can Register to Vote

Zimbabweans of foreign origin, referred to as aliens by registrar general Tobaiwa Mudede, will now be able to vote in… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.