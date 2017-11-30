Nigeria: Reps Seek Rehabilitation of Maiduguri-Monguno-Baga Road

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to commence rehabilitation of the Maiduguri-Monguno-Baga road as a matter of urgency to make it motorable.

The House also mandated the committees on works and appropriations to include the reconstruction of the road in the 2018 budget proposal.

Adopting a motion by Rep Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno), the House said the Maiduguri-Monguno-Baga road, which traverses the entire Borno North, was constructed in the early 1970s but has not witnessed any rehabilitation work since then.

The House said the road is the major link between Nigeria and the Republic of Chad as well as a major route for transportation of fish and other agricultural products to other parts of Nigeria.

The lawmakers said owing to the non-rehabilitation of the road over the years, it has become dilapidated and is also being used by the Boko Haram insurgents in planting improvised explosives devices, thereby making it very dangerous to travel on.

The House expressed concern that the state of the road has adversely affected the commercial and social engagements of the people of Borno North and the entire Borno State.

Thus, the House said, the road should be rehabilitated to make it motorable once more in order to alleviate the hardship of the people of the entire Borno North.