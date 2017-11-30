29 November 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Reps Seek Rehabilitation of Maiduguri-Monguno-Baga Road

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Musa Abdullahi Krishi

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to commence rehabilitation of the Maiduguri-Monguno-Baga road as a matter of urgency to make it motorable.

The House also mandated the committees on works and appropriations to include the reconstruction of the road in the 2018 budget proposal.

Adopting a motion by Rep Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno), the House said the Maiduguri-Monguno-Baga road, which traverses the entire Borno North, was constructed in the early 1970s but has not witnessed any rehabilitation work since then.

The House said the road is the major link between Nigeria and the Republic of Chad as well as a major route for transportation of fish and other agricultural products to other parts of Nigeria.

The lawmakers said owing to the non-rehabilitation of the road over the years, it has become dilapidated and is also being used by the Boko Haram insurgents in planting improvised explosives devices, thereby making it very dangerous to travel on.

The House expressed concern that the state of the road has adversely affected the commercial and social engagements of the people of Borno North and the entire Borno State.

Thus, the House said, the road should be rehabilitated to make it motorable once more in order to alleviate the hardship of the people of the entire Borno North.

Nigeria

Instability in Togo Could Have Regional Consequences - Buhari, Quattara

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Ivorian counterpart, Alassane Ouattara on Wednesday expressed concern that political… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.