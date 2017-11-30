29 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Tusker Continue Post-Season Clear Out

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vincent Opiyo

True to their word, Tusker management has continued with post-season clear out following a poor 2017 campaign that has seen them surrender the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) title to Gor Mahia and GOtv Shield to AFC Leopards.

Three weeks ago, the team dropped four players namely Anthony Ndolo, Victor Ndinya, George Mandela and Moses Ndawula.

The events sent shockwaves amongst the players with club officials warning the playing unit to "expect more changes as time goes by".

This has come to be after they released a further five, that is, Ugandan defender Martin Kizza, midfielders Danson Kago, Luis Misiko, Noah Wafula and striker Clifford Alwanga.

Kizza, who rejoined the club from AFC Leopards in January 2015 had his contract elapsing in December next year while Kago and Alwanga had theirs expiring in July 2018 and December 2019 respectively.

Alwanga joined the club from Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in January 2014 after storming the 2013 season with stellar performances that helped the club to a historic fourth finish.

When contacted, team manager George Opondo quashed the reports saying proper communication will be made through their official media channels.

The brewers are in the process or rebuilding their side for a competitive 2018 season after a forgettable run in the just concluded campaign.

Their poor run saw them finish sixth with 50 points, 24 below champions Gor Mahia.

Kenya

Kenya Set to Give EALA Nominee Lists On Thursday

Kenya's two major coalitions are scheduled to hand over their lists of nominees to the East African Legislative Assembly… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.