Kenya: Tusker Continue Post-Season Clear Out

True to their word, Tusker management has continued with post-season clear out following a poor 2017 campaign that has seen them surrender the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) title to Gor Mahia and GOtv Shield to AFC Leopards.

Three weeks ago, the team dropped four players namely Anthony Ndolo, Victor Ndinya, George Mandela and Moses Ndawula.

The events sent shockwaves amongst the players with club officials warning the playing unit to "expect more changes as time goes by".

This has come to be after they released a further five, that is, Ugandan defender Martin Kizza, midfielders Danson Kago, Luis Misiko, Noah Wafula and striker Clifford Alwanga.

Kizza, who rejoined the club from AFC Leopards in January 2015 had his contract elapsing in December next year while Kago and Alwanga had theirs expiring in July 2018 and December 2019 respectively.

Alwanga joined the club from Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in January 2014 after storming the 2013 season with stellar performances that helped the club to a historic fourth finish.

When contacted, team manager George Opondo quashed the reports saying proper communication will be made through their official media channels.

The brewers are in the process or rebuilding their side for a competitive 2018 season after a forgettable run in the just concluded campaign.

Their poor run saw them finish sixth with 50 points, 24 below champions Gor Mahia.