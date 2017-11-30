29 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya/Zimbabwe: Political 'Crisis' in Kenya Forces Zimbabwe Out of Cecafa Tourney

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Kwalimwa

Zimbabwe's national football team has withdrawn from the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup due to kick off this weekend citing the political 'crisis' in Kenya.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) confirmed the development in a statement released on Wednesday.

"Following wide-ranging consultations with all stakeholders, the Zimbabwe Football Association has resolved to withdraw its commitment to participate in the 2017 Cecafa Challenge Cup due to the security risk posed by the volatile situation in the the host country," the statement read in part.

"As a result, Zifa has immediately suspended all preparations related to the commitment made earlier."

ELECTION CYCLE

Kenya has experienced a turbulent election cycle punctuated with two disputed presidential elections in August and October 2017.

The latest stand-off occurred on Tuesday when police engaged opposition supporters in violent confrontations even as President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto took their oaths of office that marked the commencement of the Jubilee government's second term in office.

Similarly, Nairobi News understands that a number of the 10 participating national teams have expressed reservations about playing their matches in Kisumu.

The tournament kicks off on Sunday, with Kenya facing Rwanda in the opening match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Uganda, Burundi, Tanzania, South Sudan, Libya, Zanzibar and Burundi are the other teams taking part.

Kenya

Couple Who Died 10 Days After Their Wedding Laid to Rest

A couple who died in the Salgaa road accident 10 days after their wedding were on Wednesday buried in Nandi County. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.