Rwanda: Global Dance Festival Kicks Off in Kigali

The sixth edition of Kigali international dance festival kicked off with electrifying performances in Kigali, yesterday.

Dubbed the East African Nights of Tolerance (EANT), the festival is taking place at One Love in Kimihurura, and runs until Sunday. On Friday, the show will be hosted at Maison des Jeunes in Kimisagara.

This year's event will showcase exciting performances and original compositions, mostly by women, from around the continent, U.S.A and Europe. There will be 14 performances from France, Togo, Kenya, U.S.A, Cameroon, Uganda, Belgium, DR Congo, Tanzania, and host Rwanda.

According to Eric Nyangare, one of the organizers of the festival, this year's theme Au Féminin (Feminine) will seek to explore femininity in all its aspects beyond stereotypes.

"It's time to give women on stage attention. We expect powerful moves from women in claiming their position in arts and shocking moments, as femininity is represented," he said.

EANT is a cultural event, with various genres of music and a rich variety of African music showcasing popular and established musical artistes as well as emerging artistes.

Organised by Rwanda's Amizero Kompagnie, the EANT platform was created in 2012 by Wesley Ruzibiza and Amizero Dance Kompagnie in order to create dialogue and collaboration in contemporary dance throughout East Africa and to foster a creative community in the region.

Since its inauguration, EANT has evolved into one of the most popular events in East Africa providing networking opportunities for African artistes and music professionals, and at the same time, attracting thousands of festival goers.