30 November 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Man Jailed 18 Months for Selling Chamba to Rumphi Students

By Elias Nyirenda

The first grade magistrate court in Rumphi has sentenced a 24 year old man to 18 months imprisonment with hard labor for selling Indian Hemp to secondary school going students.gemp

The court heard that the convict, Alinuswe Simwera used to sit along Mawelere stream evry morning where he could sell twists of Chamba.

Rumphi Police prosecutor sergeant Jean Chirombo told the court that the suspect targeted students from Chankhomi community day secondary school who were his main buyers.

The prosecutor said members of the public tipped off the police that the suspect was trading in illicit drugs.

"They promptly rounded him up and arrested the suspect at his marketing base along Mawelewere stream which is close to Chankhomi CDSS," he said.

During the material day, the police found the suspect with 25 twists and some loose Indian hemp.

When the suspect appeared before court he pleaded guilty to the charge of being in possession of Indian Hemp contrary to Regulation 4(a) as read with section 19 of dangerous Drugs Act.

Sergeant Jean Chirombo therefore prayed before court to pass s stiffer sentence as the suspect was posing threat to students and at the same time jeopardizing their education.

In passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate (FGM) Cuthbert Phiri concurred with the state in saying that the suspect was a menace to society by trading in illicit drugs.

He therefore meted out a stiffer punishment in order to deter the other would be offenders.

Alinuswe Simwera 24, comes from Chilipapa village in T/A Chikulamayembe in Rumphi district.

