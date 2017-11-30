30 November 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Africa: Instability in Togo Could Have Regional Consequences - Buhari, Quattara

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: News Agency of Nigeria
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d'Ivoire
By Isiaka Wakili

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Ivorian counterpart, Alassane Ouattara on Wednesday expressed concern that political instability in Togo, if not averted, could have regional consequences.

Buhari's spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement Thursday, said both leaders expressed the view during a bilateral meeting in Abidjan on the margins of the 5th AU-EU Summit.

"We must have a solution in Togo. The friends of the opposition and authorities must talk to them on the steps to jointly take to achieve stability. They must work towards gaining the trust of each other.

"There will be regional consequences for instability in Togo and this will surely come at a cost to development," President Buhari said.

The Nigerian leader also had a separate bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel where the issue of stemming the tide of illegal migration of Nigerians to Europe took the front burner.

More on This

The two leaders agreed to strengthen legal migration and made a commitment to expand discussions on how to stem the tide of illegal migration.

On security, President Buhari told the German Chancellor that his government's commitment to the security of lives and property in Nigeria remains absolute.

Reaffirming the nexus between security and job creation in Nigeria, President Buhari said prompt attention is being given to the gainful employment of youths in Nigeria through education and the acquisition of skills and vocational training.

He said Nigeria and Germany can draw from the experiences to cooperate effectively in the area of investing in youths for a sustainable future.

In her remarks, the German Chancellor appreciated the strides made by the Buhari administration in revamping the economy and promised to increase support for Nigeria in dealing with terrorism.

Merkel said 58 German companies are operating in Nigeria, adding that more companies have indicated interest to invest in the energy, manufacturing, agriculture and construction sectors.

President Buhari also had fruitful bilateral discussions with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Vice President of the Gambia Fatoumata Tambajang.

Africa

Decisive AU Means More Reliable Partnerships - Kagame

President Paul Kagame has said that the African Union institutional reform aims at creating a self sufficient Union and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.