Nigeria: Mobo 2017 - Wizkid, Davido, Stormzy, Others Win Big

Two of Nigeria's finest music exports, Wizkid and Davido, won big at the just concluded 2017 MOBO (Music of Black Origin) Awards held at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, UK.

While Davido edged out Wizkid, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Maleek Berry, others to pitch the "Best African Act" award, Wizkid won the highly coveted "Best International Artist" award beating music giants; Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Drake, Migos, SZA, Solange Knowles and Travis Scott.

On the international scene, English grime and Hip Hop artist, Stormzy, was the biggest winner of the night winning in three prestigious categories - "Best Male Artist", "Best Grime Act" and "Best Album". His debut album "Gang Signs & Prayers" released in February 2017 became the first grime album to reach number one on the UK Albums Chart.

On the other hand, Dave emerged as the "Best Newcomer" edging out Jorja Smith, Kojo Funds, Stefflon Don, Yxng Bane, and others while "Best Song" went to J Hus for his chart-topping song titled "Did You See."

Check out the full list of winners here:

Best Male Act

Maleek Berry

J Hus

Giggs

Sampha

Stormzy - Winner

Dave

Chip

Bugzy Malone

Skepta

Mostack

Best Female

Emeli Sandé

Jessie Ware

Jorja Smith

Lady Leshurr

Little Simz

Mabel

Nadia Rose

NAO

Ray BLK

Stefflon Don - Winner

Best Album

J Hus - Common Sense

Nines - One Foot Out

Sampha - Process

Stormzy - Gang Signs & Prayer - Winner

Wretch 32 - Growing Over Life

Best Newcomer

Dave - Winner

Jorja Smith

Kojo Funds

Lotto Boyzz

Loyle Carner

Mabel

Mist

Not3s

Stefflon Don

Yxng Bane

Best Song

J Hus - 'Did You See' - Winner

Kojo Funds Feat. Abra Cadabra - 'Dun Talkin'

Not3s - 'Addison Lee'

Stormzy - 'Big For Your Boots'

Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane - 'Bestie'

Best Video

Bossman Birdie- 'Walk The Walk'

J Hus - 'Spirit'

Loyle Carner - 'The Isle Of Arran'

Mist - 'Hot Property' - Winner

Stormzy - 'Big For Your Boots'

Best Hip-Hop Act

Giggs - Winner

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Nines

Stefflon Don

Wretch 32

Best Grime Act

AJ Tracey

Chip

P Money

Skepta

Stormzy - Winner

Wiley

Best R&B/Soul Act

Supported by Mi-Soul

Craig David - Winner

Jorja Smith

NAO

Ray BLK

Sampha

Best International Act

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar

Migos

Solange Knowles

SZA

Travis Scott

Wizkid - Winner

Best African Act

Davido - Winner

Eugy

Juls

Maleek Berry

Mr Eazi

Sarkodie

Tekno

Tiwa Savage

Wande Coal

Wizkid

Best Reggae Act

Aidonia

Alkaline

Chronixx

Damian Marley - Winner

Popcaan - Winner

Best Jazz Act

Cleveland Watkiss

Dayme Arocena

Mr Jukes

Moses Boyd - Winner

Terrace Martin

Best Gospel Act

Lurine Cato

Triple O

Mali Music

S.O.

Volney Morgan & New-Ye - Winner