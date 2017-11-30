29 November 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: An Airstrike Hits Al Shabaab Stronghold Area in Somalia

Reports reaching at Radio Shabelle's news desk from Lower Shabelle region indicate that an airstrike struck an Al Shabaab base in the town of Toratorow on Wednesday afternoon.

There was immediate confirmation of the casualties, but, local residents said they could be heard the thud of the explosions as result of the airstrike against the militant camp.

Al Shabaab, however, did not comment on the reported airstrike against its camp.

In the past, US Africa Command said it carried out a number of air raids in southern Somalia and killed many fighters, a claim that Al Shabaab remained silent on it.

