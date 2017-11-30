Nigeria: No Salary for Suspended Kaduna Lawmakers - State Assembly

Kaduna — The Kaduna State House of Assembly has resolved that there shall be no salary or allowances for the two lawmakers suspended on Tuesday throughout the period of their suspension.

It would be recalled that the Assembly yesterday indefinitely suspended two members of the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) including Hon. Danladi Angulu Kwasu representing Zango Kataf constituency and Bityong Yakubu Nkom representing Kaura constituency for allegedly indulging in anti-assembly activities.

The suspended members were also accused of bringing issue of party differences into the activities of the assembly and attempted to manipulate the House to a standstill.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Aminu A. Shagali at the plenary on Wednesday asked the suspended members to vacate the government quarters which they occupy as well as return all government-owned property in their possession to the office of the Clerk immediately pending the outcome of the Committee on Ethics and Privileges of the House.

According to him, the refusal of the affected members to walk out of the chamber as ordered on Tuesday constitute an act of wilful disobedience to the resolution of the House and an order made by the Speaker.

"In view of the above and further to the order of suspension of Honourbale Bityong Yakubu Nkom and Honourable Danladi Angulu Kwasu, the House do resolve as follows that: No salary or allowances payable to any member of the house for his service as such shall be paid to them in respect of any period in which they are suspended from the service of the house; all government-owned property in their possession should be returned to the office of the Clerk immediately and they should vacate government quarters which they are occupying immediately pending the outcome of the committee on ethics and privileges of the honourable house. The Clerk should communicate to them," he said.

He however clarified that the lawmakers were not suspended for not supporting the primary teachers' and Local Government workers' sack as being rumoured. He stressed that the rule of every Assembly says that if any member tries to bring disunity among the members of the Assembly, then the speaker has every right to suspend such member.

"That is just what we did. The suspended lawmakers were trying to bring disunity among us. This is just the reason and nothing else," he stressed.