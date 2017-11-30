29 November 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Newspaper Print Runs Seized Again in Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The entire print runs of El Tayyar, El Jareeda and Akhir Lahza newspapers were seized without explanation from the presses by agents of Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) on Tuesday morning without giving any explanation.

This confiscation is the second of its kind in a week and the fourth this month. Othman Merghani, the editor of El Tayyar newspaper, told Radio Dabanga that at 2:30 am a security officer confiscated all the printed copies of the newspaper.

He stressed that the repeated confiscations cause great losses to the newspapers as well as denying readers access to information.

Ashraf Abdelaziz, the editor-in-chief of El Jareeda newspaper, said that on Tuesday morning the security apparatus confiscated the newspaper without giving any explanation for the fourth time in November.

Authoritarian

He explained that the repeated confiscations aim to cause the independent newspapers great material losses so as to force them to stop operating.

He downplayed the importance of the new amendments to the Press and Publications Act and pointed out that the government does not abide by the laws it passes.

Kamal Omar of the leadership of the Popular Congress and a member of the National Assembly, criticised the security apparatus for not adhering to the constitution and the outcomes of the national dialogue.

He described the National Congress Party's mentality as authoritarian.

He stressed that they will continue their rejection of violations of freedoms politically, through media and within the Parliament.

Sudan

New Cholera Cases Emerge in Port Sudan

Despite reports of the cholera epidemic abating in Sudan, medical sources continue to note the emergence of new cases of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.