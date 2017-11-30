29 November 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Central Darfur Prince 'Dies of Torture' in Khartoum

Khartoum — The family of Adam Khater, the Prince of Olad Eid in Central Darfur, have accused Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) of torturing the prince to death. Prince Adam Khater was one of those arrested in Darfur and transferred to Khartoum on Monday along with Musa Hilal, former janjaweed leader and chairman of the Revolutionary Awakening Council.

The son of Prince Adam Khater's brother accused the security apparatus of torturing his uncle to death. He said his uncle was arrested with Musa Hilal at Misteriya and transferred with him to Khartoum. They family was notified of his death after arriving in Khartoum.

The Sudanese Communist Party has warned of the transformation of Darfur into an arena of regional and international conflict and massive wars, as well as bearing the danger of tearing apart the rest of the country in the wake of events in Misteriya, where Hilal, his sons, brothers, and many followers were detained in a raid by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The party said in a statement that the latest developments in Darfur have confirmed the party's view that the collection of weapon without addressing the reasons that led to holding them and the availability of security in the province will lead to further civil strife.

Opposition

The party has called for holding accountable all those responsible for committing crimes against Darfur people, stopping sending the sons of the province to the war in Yemen and arming the civilians outside the armed forces.

The opposition Popular Congress Party (PCP) has described what happened in Misteriya as "war launched by the National Congress Part in the name of collection of weapons".

Kamal Omar of the PCP leadership has held the government responsible for what is happening in Darfur explaining that it has distributed weapons to the militias.

He has condemned the resolution of conflicts through use of violence and weapons.

