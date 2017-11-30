29 November 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Arms Collectors Arrest Six in North Darfur Market

Tawila / Khartoum — Members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia charged with collecting weapons arrested six people in Tawila market in North Darfur on Tuesday, including four displaced people from camp Rwanda.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that at 10 am, a force of the RSF in about 10 vehicles raided Tawila market and arrested six people including Zaki Mohammadein, Dereig Ismail Idris, Haroun Yousif Adam ,and Jamal Abubakr El Tahir, who all are displaced people from camp Rwanda, as well as Abdelbagi Suleiman and Ibrahim Zakariya.

Khartoum

On Monday the security services of Khartoum arrested Erwa El Sadig, a member of the National Umma Party after summoning him to the security offices of El Thora Block 10 in Omdurman.

The family of El Sadig said in a statement that the security apparatus acknowledged his arrest and held the security apparatus fully responsible for any harm to be suffered by itheir son and demanded his immediate and unconditional release or fair trial.

Sudan

