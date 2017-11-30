Burundi: U.S. Committed to Helping Fight Against HIV/Aids in Burundi, Ambassador Says

While the World AIDS Day is celebrated on December 1st, USA Ambassador Ann Casper visited Kamenge Military Hospital -the embassy's partner, to see which achievements have so far been made to fight against HIV/AIDS. She encourages people to do HIV test.

The US Embassy has invested more than USD 100 million in the prevention of HIV/AIDS transmission since 2011. HIV/AIDS kills a huge number of people once neglected but people can live longer with it.

Ambassador Casper says the US objective is not only to spread a message of hope to people who live with HIV but also to prevent its transmission. "We want to remind people that HIV is a disease that people can live with for a long time." says Casper.

Ambassador Casper says people should have their HIV status checked to avoid transmitting the disease.

"The good thing is that today you can live with HIV and be able to prevent yourself from transmitting the disease to your partner or children. It is very important to have your status checked because it can help you save both your life and your loved one's life," she says.

Casper also says she is very impressed by the commitment of the military hospital to the fight against HIV.

Marc Nimburanira, Kamenge Military Hospital Administrator, says the US government has helped to support and take care of people living with HIV. "Now we have appropriate rooms and equipment and this has facilitated the follow up of HIV-positive people", says Nimburanira.

He also says the hospital has assisted 50 HIV- positive pregnant women to give birth to HIV-negative children thanks to its partnership with the embassy.

The objective of the program to prevent HIV / AIDS transmission from mother to child is to reduce the rate of transmission by less than 2%.