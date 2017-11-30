Burundi: CNARED New Executive Board for Negotiated Solution to Burundi Crisis

The National Council for the Arusha Agreement Respect and Rule of Law-CNARED, an opposition platform in exile, has just elected new members to the executive board in Belgium, this 28 November.

The newly elected CNARED executive board says it plans to continue with its struggle for a negotiated solution to Burundi crisis. "We will enter into real negotiation with the government contrary to what is happening in Arusha in the 4th round of talks, which is a real joke", says Pancrace Cimpaye, CNARED spokesperson.

He says the opposition platform is committed to the respect for the Arusha Agreement, Constitution and rule of law in Burundi. "We are convinced that the new executive board will succeed in handling the issue through the dialogue. Burundians need to get out of the current situation", he says.

Pancrace Cimpaye asks the regional community, the African Union and the United Nations to contribute more significantly to the resolution of the crisis given that President Pierre Nkurunziza has already announced he would run forever, what would worsen the already bad situation. "This would be a serious and complicated issue not only for Burundi but also for the whole region," he says.

The platform's spokesperson says CNARED is fighting for a return of the State of law, the respect for the Constitution and the Arusha Agreement, poverty eradication. "Besides, there must be an end to extra-judicial executions, unjust imprisonment in Burundi, etc."

The new executive board includes Jean Minani elected as CNARED chairman, Aline Ndenzako and Pamphile Muderega as first and second vice presidents respectively, Anicet Niyonkuru as executive secretary and Pancrace Cimpaye as spokesperson for the platform.

The first CNARED board was elected on 25 February 2016 with a term limit of nine months after a tense atmosphere between the government and the opposition when President Pierre Nkurunziza announced he would run for a third term of office on 26 April 2015.