Malawi: Kamuzu Barracks Hopeful to Clinch Fisd Cup Championship

TNM Super League defending champions Kamuzu Barracks have expressed optimism of grabbing the 2017 FISD Challenge Cup title championship whose finals are slated for December 9 at a venue which will be announced by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Competitions Committee.

The Lilongwe-based giants who finished as runners up last year in the same competition after losing to Be Forward Wanderers in post match penalties at Civo Stadium are expected to meet their fellow soldiers Moyale Barracks in a titanic cracker and all soldiers affair finals.

Kamuzu Barracks booted out Masters Security in the semi finals through post match penalties after a two-all-draw in regulation time whereas Moyale Barracks booked their ticket for finals after beating Nyasa Big Bullets in penalties after 90 minutes produced a goalless draw.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times General Secretary for Kamuzu Barracks Michael Chamaere said they are taking FISD Cup in a serious and special way so that they can win and have something to add on their shelves after failing to defend TNM Super League.

"I know that our colleagues will come so hard since they are also in need of this cup just like us but as KB we can't afford to miss the

cup for the second time in finals. This is our opportunity and we'll do everything possible to make sure that come December 9 we should emerge as champions," said Chemaere.

He also added that they have asked the players to make sure they finish the game in 90 minutes inorder to avoid going into penalties

which he said some times are not predictable.

"Our squad is very strong so it will be better if we win the game in regulation time because penalties are anybody's game," said Chemaere.