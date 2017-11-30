Egypt: 39th Cairo International Film Festival

Under the auspicious of the Ministry of Culture, the 39th Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) will be held in Cairo from November 21 - 30, 2017 at the Opera House. Some 175 films from 53 countries will be screened in the festival. Guest of honor of the festival is the Australian cinema where 10 Australian films will be screened.

The 39th edition of Cairo International Film Festival dedicated to Shadia.

Greetings to those we lost

Egyptian Director: Mohamed Kamel el Kalioby

Egyptian Critic: Samir Farid

Lebanese Director: Jean Chamoun

French Director and Actress: Jeanne Moreau

Opening Film

The Mountain Between Us

Synopsis

Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness, pushing one another to endure and discovering strength they never knew possible.

Director: Hany Abu-Assad

Screenplay: Chris Weitz, J. Mills Goodloe

Cinematography: Mandy Walker

Editing: Lee Percy

Producer: Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready

Production: Fox 2000 Pictures

Cast: Kate Winslet, Idris Elba, Beau Bridges, Dermot Mulroney

Official selection for feature and documentary films: International competition

Prizes

- The Golden Pyramid for best film, presented to the producer (The award should not be attributed ex-aequo).

- The Silver Pyramid, Special Jury Prize, for best director.

- The Bronze Pyramid for First or Second Work, for the director.

- Naguib Mahfouz Prize for best screenplay.

- Prize of the best actor.

- Prize of the best actress.

- Prize for best artistic contribution.

The International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) will grant two prizes awarded by its jury that will comprise a president and two members. The prizes will be announced at the start of the closing ceremony of the festival.

Most prominent guests

British actress Elizabeth Jane Hurley

American actress Eva Longoria

Scotch actor Gerard Butler

American actor Ben Affleck

American actor Sean Penn

Jury

President: Hussein Fahmy

Member: Hany Abu-Assad

Member: Kinda Alloush

Member: Fabienne Babe

Member: Khairy Beshara

Member: Smriti Kiran

Member: Jack Lee

Member: Petr Vaclav

Participating films

1- A Season in France

2- Disappearance

3- Fortunata

4- Insyriated

5- Killing Jesus

6- Los Perros

7- My See Through Heart

8- Nina

9- Out

10- Pomegranate Orchard

11- Redu

12- The Intruder

13- The Seeds of Violence

14- The Way Station

15- Tunis By Night

16- You Go To My Head