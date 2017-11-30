Egypt: 39th Cairo International Film Festival

Under the auspicious of the Ministry of Culture, the 39th Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) will be held in Cairo from November 21 - 30, 2017 at the Opera House. Some 175 films from 53 countries will be screened in the festival. Guest of honor of the festival is the Australian cinema where 10 Australian films will be screened.
The 39th edition of Cairo International Film Festival dedicated to Shadia.
Greetings to those we lost
Egyptian Director: Mohamed Kamel el Kalioby
Egyptian Critic: Samir Farid
Lebanese Director: Jean Chamoun
French Director and Actress: Jeanne Moreau
Opening Film
The Mountain Between Us
Synopsis
Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness, pushing one another to endure and discovering strength they never knew possible.
Director: Hany Abu-Assad
Screenplay: Chris Weitz, J. Mills Goodloe
Cinematography: Mandy Walker
Editing: Lee Percy
Producer: Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready
Production: Fox 2000 Pictures
Cast: Kate Winslet, Idris Elba, Beau Bridges, Dermot Mulroney
Official selection for feature and documentary films: International competition
Prizes
- The Golden Pyramid for best film, presented to the producer (The award should not be attributed ex-aequo).
- The Silver Pyramid, Special Jury Prize, for best director.
- The Bronze Pyramid for First or Second Work, for the director.
- Naguib Mahfouz Prize for best screenplay.
- Prize of the best actor.
- Prize of the best actress.
- Prize for best artistic contribution.
The International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) will grant two prizes awarded by its jury that will comprise a president and two members. The prizes will be announced at the start of the closing ceremony of the festival.
Most prominent guests
British actress Elizabeth Jane Hurley
American actress Eva Longoria
Scotch actor Gerard Butler
American actor Ben Affleck
American actor Sean Penn
Jury
President: Hussein Fahmy
Member: Hany Abu-Assad
Member: Kinda Alloush
Member: Fabienne Babe
Member: Khairy Beshara
Member: Smriti Kiran
Member: Jack Lee
Member: Petr Vaclav
Participating films
1- A Season in France
2- Disappearance
3- Fortunata
4- Insyriated
5- Killing Jesus
6- Los Perros
7- My See Through Heart
8- Nina
9- Out
10- Pomegranate Orchard
11- Redu
12- The Intruder
13- The Seeds of Violence
14- The Way Station
15- Tunis By Night
16- You Go To My Head