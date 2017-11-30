30 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mzembi Comes Out of 'Hiding'

By Zvamaida Murwira

Embattled Masvingo South legislator Dr Walter Mzembi resurfaced in Parliament yesterday after reports he had sought refuge at the Cuban embassy after the military launched "Operation Restore Legacy" in order to contain a deteriorating social, economic and political environment.

Dr Mzembi, who was considered part of the group that was fomenting chaos and divisions within Zanu-PF, walked into the National Assembly around 1520hours while the House was in session. He was met with jeers from legislators, particularly from the MDC-T.

He went straight to First Lady Cde Auxillia Mnangagwa (Chirumhanzu-Zibagwe MP) to greet her before doing the same to other Zanu-PF legislators.

Dr Mzembi is the former Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Mkoba MP Mr Amos Chibaya (MDC-T) could be heard shouting, "Ndivo First Lady ivavo vamaituka", while Musikavanhu MP Mr Prosper Mutseyami shouted, "Mr Mzembi coming from Cuban embassy."

After he had greeted a handful of Zanu-PF MPs, Dr Mzembi sat in the front row following proceedings.

