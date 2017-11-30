Sudan: Bills Tabled Before National Assembly for Ratification

Despite reports of the cholera epidemic abating in Sudan, medical sources continue to note the emergence of new cases of… Read more »

Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer, has tabled bill on the agreement on media cooperation between the government of Sudan and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania for the year 2017 and a bill on ratification of the establishment of an emergency force for east Africa for the year 2016. The Parliament has referred these bills for its concerned committees.

