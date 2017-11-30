Sudan: Book On Culture Overlapping Between Sudan and Italy Inaugurated

Khartoum — The book on the culture overlap and cooperation between the Sudan and Italy, prepared by the lecturer of Cultural Relations at the University of Venice Prof. Valeria Tonioli, and titled "Intercultural and Cultural Cooperation between the Sudanese and Italians, has been inaugurated, Tuesday, at the Italian embassy in Khartoum.

The Italian ambassador to Khartoum, Fabrizio Lobasso, noted yesterday, Tuesday, that the book serve number of fields, indicating the eternal relations between the Sudan and Italy, and the old history of the Venice university and its role in the cultural exchange.

The Italian ambassador has thanked the Sudan's government and peoples for their cooperation and support for introducing the book, pointing that the book would be available on the web and in hard copy, referring to its importance on the cultural exchange and communication between the two countries for the benefit of the academicians, the businessmen and the universities in both countries.

On her part, Prof. Valeria Tonioli who in her fourth visit to the Sudan, noted that the book's first edition will be in Italian and English, while an Arabic edition will be published later, pointing out that this same experiment had been implemented in China, Greece, Russia, Korea and Japan.

The Italian ambassador added that these experiments were successful, and based on the believe on the importance of the diplomacy via the relationships, indicating that the Italian Foreign Ministry assigns a budget for culture, stressing importance of intercultural element in the press and media.