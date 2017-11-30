Sudan: Amira Al-Fadil Discusses With Chairman of Libyan Presidential Council of Migrants Issues

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council of the National Reconciliation Government, Faeiz al- Saraj met last Monday, with envoy of the African Union, the Chairwoman of the AU Social Affairs Commission Amira al- Fadil.

The AU envoy has welcomed the Libyan National Reconciliation Government opening of an investigation on the recent reports about violations against immigrants in Libya.

She noted that the AU social affairs commission is ready to provide the possible support to the Libyan national reconciliation govern to provide the due care and follow up to the immigrants, and to contribute in discovering the smugglers and traders inside or outside Libya.

Al Saraj has welcomed the AU envoy and the accompanying delegation, stressing Libya keenness to boosting its relations with the AU in service of the African continent, indicating that the Libyan peoples have all the respect to their African brothers, pointing out that what has been published on the media about mistreatment to migrants in Libya is under investigation by the relevant Libyan authorities, stressing the ruling council is giving due concern to this issue, stressing that this accidents if it had happened it is not representi9ng the Libyan morals and their tolerant Islamic religion.

Al Saraj has explained that Libya in general and the presidential council in particular see the immigration issue as illegal, indicating that Libya is crossing country and not a source of immigration.

He pointed to the need for cooperation and efforts of all parties to recognize the reasons of the problem and the treatment of its root causes

He expressed readiness of all the Libyan institutions to cooperate with the AU and its different organs, noting that Libya looks forward for supporting the AU in combating the illegal immigration.