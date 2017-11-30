Sudan Calls for Tightening Control Over Small Arms and Light Weapons

Khartoum — Minister of Interior , Gen.(police) Hamid Mannan has called Eritrea, Ethiopia and Egypt to join the Sub-regional Small Arms Control Mechanism to tighten control and combat spread of small arms phenomena.

This came while the Minister was addressing the Second Ministerial Conference of the Sub-regional Small Arms Control Mechanism in Corinthia Hotel in Khartoum Wednesday with participation of Central African Republic, Libya , Democratic Republic of Congo, Chad and South Sudan , besides experts and regional and international organizations.

He affirmed Sudan commitment to Khartoum Declaration on Small Arms and Light Weapons, a mandatory document for member states.

Gen. Mannan renewed Sudan commitment to international, regional and national efforts to combat negative movements , extremism , human trafficking and drugs , calling the states of the region to support this trend.

He commended the Sub-regional Small Arms Control Mechanism efforts to control borders, a matter which, he added, reflected positively on security files of the member states.

The Minister of Interior stated the grouping was extension to international endeavors on combating use of weapons in the region and sub-region , indicating that proliferation of arms has increased armed violence , terrorism , extremism, drugs smuggling and human trafficking.

He reviewed Sudan's experiment in collection of arms that decreased tribal disputes.

Chairman of the Mechanism, Maj. Gen. (police) Musa Mohamed Mahmoud , for his part, said the objective of the conference was to boost cooperation and coordination between the member states to combat phenomena of smuggling of small arms and light weapons across joint borders.