Zimbabwe: High Court Says 'Aliens' Can Register to Vote

Harare — Zimbabweans of foreign origin, referred to as aliens by registrar general Tobaiwa Mudede, will now be able to vote in next year's elections after the High court granted an order allowing them to vote.

High Court Judge, Justice Nyaradzo Munangati- Manongwa ruled that the so called "aliens" should be registered as voters by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), the agency which oversees the running of elections in the country.

Concerned citizens will be required to produce their identification cards endorsed alien, a birth certificate and proof of residence in order to register.

This follows the petitioning of the High Court by the country's two main opposition parties, the MDC-T led by Morgan Tsvangirai and the MDC led by Welshman Ncube as well as Harare resident, Sarah Kachingwe.

They were seeking an order compelling ZEC to register the so-called aliens as prospective voters during the on-going Biometric Voter Registration exercise for the forthcoming harmonised elections slated for next year.

They were represented by Denford Halimani from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).