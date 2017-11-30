Zimbabwe: Rights Commission Wants Out of Elections Committee

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has asked to be removed from a Special Investigations Committee set up to expedite inquiries into politically motivated violence during election periods.

Established by the Electoral Amendment Act section 133H (2), the committee - which has provincial structures - comprises the ZHRC, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and all contesting political parties.

Its role is to receive, investigate political violence affecting election candidates and voters and report such incidences to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

However, ZHRC chairperson Elasto Mugwadi said involvement in the committee compromises the independence of the rights body.

Mugwadi was presenting evidence before Parliament's Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs portfolio committee this Monday.

"... because it could possibly result in the ZHRC being controlled and subject to the direction of others," he said.

"This may lead to a long-term loss of credibility for the commission as an independent and autonomous institution in terms of section 235 (1) of the constitution which provides for the independence of commissions."

Mugwadi said, historically, cases of politically motivated violence have been linked to the police, election candidates or political parties themselves making it unacceptable for his commission to be involved with the committee.

"The ZHRC declines to form part of any special committee in either general or by-election and prefers to do its investigations independently without any interferences as prescribed by the constitution.

"Therefore, the ZHRC requests that the section should entirely exclude any mention of the ZHRC or should be declared unconstitutional and repealed," he said.

Chair of the parliamentary committee Ziyambi Ziyambi conceded the issue needed to be revisited.

Local opposition parties have constantly complained about state sponsored violence in successive elections.

The MDC-T party estimates that hundreds of its supporters either murdered or maimed in the 2008 elections by ruling Zanu PF party militia and state agents. No one was arrested.