A shack belonging to a Swakopmund-based family in the DRC settlement has become the place where the community's children are offered warm meals and showered with love.

The children usually gather at Ann's Angels Soup Kitchen in the settlement, where they receive a meal from Rudolf Kariseb and his wife, Anna Karises.

Kariseb said most of the children from the community do not get proper meals and attention at home, which prompted his family to provide meals twice a week.

The couple, who started feeding 50 children in 2014, is now feeding 250 children, who also use the shack to play or do their homework. Some of the children say they have come to regard Kariseb and his wife as their parents, and their shack is like a second home to them.

To assist the Karisebs in their charitable work, some Swakopmund businesses and community members also held an end of the year function for the children of the Democratic Resettlement Community (DRC) on Saturday.

"Most of the children did very well at school, and we were so surprised when they showed us their certificates. I think this has to do with the love and attention that we give them.

"A child cannot perform on an empty stomach. Although we do not have much, we are happy that we could help. The fun day also acts as a reward for them," said Kariseb.

The couple, who wanted to treat the children to a last meal for the year, teamed up with local business people and individuals to organise the fun day, where the children marched in the street to the new stadium in the DRC for fun, games and a braai.

"These businesses helped us throughout the year to feed the children, and it was so nice that they had time to spend with the children. I am just a part-time insurance agent, and could not have made it without them. We thank them for thinking about the children," Kariseb noted.

"Since I came to the kitchen, I have received love and attention from them, as if they are my parents. I am always happy to be near them. I thank them for their love," said 14-year-old Thea Haoseb, who regularly receives food at the kitchen.

Another beneficiary, 12-year-old orphan Amanda Vleermuis, also thanked the couple and the businesses community for their support.

"Sometimes we come from school, and our houses are closed because people went to work. Swakopmund is a cold place, and we can always go to the kitchen to eat and study. It is a shack, but it is full of love," she beamed.

Swakopmund local authority councillor Eliphas //Khoaseb also joined in on the fun day, and applauded the couple and everybody who helped to feed the children.

"This is a really good gesture from this family, who do not have much but still have the heart for other people's children. Look at how happy these children are. I am applauding the supporters of this kitchen, but also urge others to help this family.

"Food is never enough. Children's tummies must be full at all times for them to perform," he stated.

The businesses which contributed to making the fun day a success include Avbob, Super Spar, Namib Mills, the Swakop abattoir, the Shalom Pentecostal Church, Fruit Lover's Market. Dino Steward and Petronella Genis made personal contributions.