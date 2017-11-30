Namibia: Countdown to Desert Storm Begins

The countdown to the Desert Storm in Action boxing bonanza has begun with the protagonists having declared themselves ready and raring to go for Saturday night's bill at the Windhoek Country Club.

At a press conference at Post Street Mall on Wednesday, Tello Dithebe of South Africa, who will challenge Sakaria Lukas for the WBO Africa featherweight title in the main bout did not mince his words.

"I've heard that Lukas wants to go for the world title but Im here to spoil his party; I'm going to pull the red carpet from under his feet, I'm going to destroy him," he said.

Dithebe doesn't have a very impressive record of 20 wins and seven defeats, but over the past year he has won two continental titles.

In October last year he beat compatriot Rofhiwa Maemu on a split decision to win the WBF Intercontinental featherweight title and six months later he beat Twalib Tuwa of Tanzania on a unanimous decision to win the IBF Continental Africa featherweight title.

Lukas is still undefeated after 20 fights and now ranked third in the world by the WBO, and a victory on Saturday will bring him a step closer to the number one ranking and a world title fight.

He was not as talkative as his opponent, but did use the opportunity to play a few mind games.

"One thing I know is that I can fight; I can give it and I can take it. If you lose once it will stay in your mind and if you lose twice it will stay there," he said referring to Dithebe's record which already shows seven defeats of which two came via knockout.

In the main supporting bout Jeremiah Nakathila can also expect a tough encounter when he defends his WBO Africa super featherweight title against Sibusiso Zingange of South Africa.

Nakathila has a record of 13 wins (nine by knock out) and one defeat, while Zingange has a record of 11 wins (three by knockout), one defeat and one draw.

Zingange, who also holds the ABU super featherweight title said he was ready for the fight.

"Boxing is a simple sport. If you don't respect it or if you are not dedicated to it, you wont make it. This won't be an easy fight, but I'm here to fight and Im fit and ready to go 12 rounds," he said.

Nakathila, who recently changed his nickname from 'No Respect' to Low Key' said he was raring to go.

"I'm ready to rumble - this is my time to shine. This is going to be a big fight and I hope we will have a big crowd on Saturday night to witness it," he said.

In another curtain raiser fight Harry Simon Junior will take on Johannes Kutumba in a lightweight fight over four rounds.

Simon, who is unbeaten after three fights, vowed to make quick work of his opponent.

"I've trained hard for this fight and I promise Ill produce fireworks. It will be a short fight and I'll make easy work out of him," he said.

There will be a total of 10 fights on the evening's programme, including other up and coming boxers like Timoteus Shuulula, Max Ipinge, Jacob Jacob and Charles Shinima.

The action starts at 18h30 and tickets can be obtained from Computicket or at the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing Academy office. Tickets sell for N$200 or N$10 000 for a VIP table of 10.