Nigeria: Reps Ask Army to Stop Policy On Languages

The House of Representatives has asked the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, to stop the implementation of the policy that seeks to compel non-speakers of the three major Nigerian languages to learn them.

The House said should the policy be allowed, it would give a head start to indigenous speakers of those languages, saying it is discriminatory and inimical to the cohesion in the Army.

Rather, the House said the Army should continue with the practice of communicating in English language in a multilingual Army as it is one of the cardinal points of convergence.

The House also mandated the Committee on Army to interface with the COAS on the policy with a view to ensuring a stop to it and report back in four weeks for further legislative action.

Sponsors of a motion on the matter led by Abiante Dagomie (PDP, Rivers) and Diri Douye (PDP, Bayelsa) said the statement by Army spokesman, Brig Gen Sani Usman, that the Nigerian Army has given its personnel one year to learn and be proficient Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa was uncalled for.

They said Nigeria is home to languages numbering about 400 and that language compelling speakers of other languages to learn the three major ones would be an unfair treatment.

They said such a local language policy proposed infringes on the fundamental rights of the minorities not to be foisted with the linguistic and cultural hegemonies of major languages.