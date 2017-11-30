Kenya: SportPesa Calls Everton 'Hopeless' in Another Outrageous Tweet

Kenyan betting firm SportPesa could again have invited the wrath of Everton fans with yet another gaffe on social media.

This is after SportPesa who are the English Premier League side's primary sponsors, referred to the Merseyside club, which has struggled for positive results all season, was a 'hopeless place' in a tweet which has since been deleted.

According to British online newspaper The Independent, the tweet was posted by SportPesa on Wednesday while reacting to news of Sam Allardyce appointment as the club's new manager.

"Sam Allardyce is set to become the new Everton manager! Talk about finding love in a hopeless place," the tweet read.

The message was accompanied by a video of of the former England manager dancing to the Rihanna song We Found Love.

Everton is currently placed 13th in the English Premier League standings with 15 points from 14 matches.

SportPesa in toe-curling Twitter blooper

Former Under-23s manager David Unsworth took over on a caretaker basis in October following Ronald Koemen's dismissal but has been unable to turn the club's fortunes around.

In October, SportPesa were also forced to apologise after upsetting Everton fans with a post on social media that seemed to celebrate the team's 5-2 drubbing by arsenal.

"Well in Gunners! A superb gift by the payers for the birthday gaffer! #MadeOf Winners," the tweet read.

SportPesa who also have partnerships in place with Arsenal and Hull City, later released a statement insisting it was "deeply sorry for any offence caused."

SportPesa replaced Chang Beer as Everton's shirt sponsor in the summer, signing a five year agreement with the Goodison Park club.