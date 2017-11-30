29 November 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Ex Alshabaab Leader Roobow Returns Home

On Nov 29, 2017

Former Al Shabab deputy leader Mukhtar Robow Abu Mansour on Wednesday flew back to his home town of Hudur four months after surrendering to the Somali government.

Abu Mansour was accompanied by former Defense Minister Abdirashid Abdullahi.

Abu Mansoor controls a sizeable number of militia who defected from Alshabaab after the leader fell ways with his former group.

Robow's militia backed by South West State army and Ethiopian army have continued to wage war on Alshabaab.

He has been in Mogadishu since August making a much discussed about appearance after the October 14 bombing to condemn the attack and donate blood to victims.

It is not clear however what deal Robow strike with the Somali government .

