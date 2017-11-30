Mzuzu-based political analyst Charles Kajoloweka, who has been one of the vocal campaigner of governance and rights, has said the statements made by President Peter Mutharika at the launch of the National Peace Policy as part of the commemorations for the International Day of Peace, were refreshening and should be encouraged with leaders walking the talk to ensure continued peaceful environment that can help nation develop socially and economically.

Mutharika pointed out that Malawi knwon peace and it is worth celebrating.

He observed that the peace the nation has may not last long if the culture of provocation is left to flourish.

Kajoloweka speaking on DayBreak Malawi program on Capital Radion on Thursday said indeed the country need to safeguard its peace and tranquillity but said it should not just be lip service.

"Malawians are tired with these rhetoric statements. Malawians are looking for a leader who practices what he preaches," said Kajoloweka.

He said theenormity of the problems Malawi is facing requires that its leaders, at all levels, should behave as leaders.

Malawi has all along been a peaceful country despite being impoverished.

Vice Chair for Civil Society Taskforce on National Peace Architecture, Ambassador Ron Nkomba (Retired) said the launch of the peace policy was critical regard as it is the culmination of the five years of work which partners that have been working together have been going through to establish the National Peace Architecture.

"We are excited that finally we have made it and we are here today launching the initiative that will help the country maintain peace and solve problems through mediation and dialogue," said Nkomba.

He then asked President Mutharika to encourage the people in the country to respect the country's national anthem but also develop a culture of singing along when it is time to sing it.

"Your Excellency, let me take this opportunity to ask you to encourage people in this country to sing the national anthem when it is played. This shows love and solidarity for our nation," he said

Present at the function was Leader of Opposition, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and heads of Diplomatic Missions, Madam Thandiwe Dumbutchena, government officials, Chiefs and many more distinguished guests.