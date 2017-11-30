Gambia: Denmark-Based Gambian to War for Starting Spot

Scorpions' defender Simon Richter says he's not giving up his starting place without a fight. Second tier Danish club Roskilde signed Mark Gundelach to provide competition for the 32-year-old Richter.

Mark's arrival came much as a shock but Simon, who recently got called to the Gambia national team, says the best man at training ground should be allowed to feature in games.

'The best man must play, and if he comes for it and does it better than me, he has to play. I also feel that the place is mine. I am very happy to be in Roskilde and expect to stay,' Richter says.

Capable of playing in either side of the defence, the powerful centre-back has six months until end of his contract renewed months ago.

Roskilde are fighting to secure promotion to the Danish Super League and are on a recruitment drive to provide competition in all the positions in the pitch to get players' performances soaring throughout the season.