Gambia: Woman's Body Found Dumped On Road, Suspect Arrested

The body of a lady, has been found dumped along the streets in Manjai-Kunda, on Saturday, 26th November 2017, at about 07:00hrs, Deputy Police spokesperson can confirm.

ASP Foday Conta said when the matter was reported to the Police in the Kanifing Region, a team of police investigators was dispatched to the area.

"After the necessary procedures, the investigators drove the body to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul. Investigations were further conducted and some people were arrested in connection with the matter and this includes Mr. Sheikh Hydara," Deputy PRO said.

Deputy PRO Conta said during the investigation process, it was understood that on Saturday night, the victim whose nationality and age is yet to be established, came to Lynnes Lodge in Manjai Kunda, with a man who was identified to be Sheikh Hydara, a 34 year old from Tallinding; that Mr. Hydara associated with the victim at a local bar, where he (Sheikh) paid for a room; that the suspect (Sheikh) is still being investigated and when the time comes, the matter will be decided by the courts.

However, DPRO Conta said that after a thorough investigation led by the regional police Commissioner Landing Bojang, and the Regional Crime Management Coordinator, ACP Pateh Bah, it was suspected that there could be foul play surrounding the victim's untimely demise.