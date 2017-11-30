Gambia: GAF Gaffer Eyes League Double

Armed Forces Football Club are looking to go a step further than they've achieved last season by doing the double this term. The soldiers stole hearts and minds the previous season beating Real de Banjul to the gong -their first in seven years.

Armed Forces Fc

Retaining the silverware many hope will be priority this season but gaffer Ebou Jarra has his sights beyond that and wants to win all there is on offer in the domestic premier league.

'I have hope in my boys and we can beat any team that comes on our way,' Jarra said in the aftermath of his team's 2-1 win over Fortune FC in Brikama.

'We have trained hard for this season to win both the FA and League Cup and we will work towards that. My team is capable of winning both titles. I believe my boys can win possibly the two cups. The victory is one step towards achieving our aim and we will fight to win every match,' Jarra said bullishly.

The Total Caf Champions League preliminary rounds -provided Gambia survives a FIFA sanction - will be Ebou's next target and it will make for an interesting reading how he juggles the domestic front and playing in the continent's biggest club tourney with CAF games known to take toll on Gambian teams.

Harping on his team's defeat, Jane Joof insist lessons have been driven in the loss and promised to right the wrongs in Fortune FC's next outing.

'I am very impressed with my boys' performance and we're going back to the training ground to rectify some of the errors,' the erstwhile Samger FC boss said.