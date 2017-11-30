29 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister Affirms Concern Over Development of Animal Wealth Research Centers

Khartoum — Minister of Animal Wealth, Bushara Gumaa has affirmed his concern over the development and rehabilitation of the animal wealth research centers to guarantee the health and safety of the national livestock.

This came when the minister met, Wednesday, at his office, the Minister of Animal Wealth of East Darfur State and reviewed with him means for development and rehabilitation Ghazala Jawazat Animal Wealth Research Center.

The State's minister has revealed that some European countries have the desire to develop the center to benefit from the modern technologies and the French experiences to develop the animal wealth sector to increase production and productivity.

